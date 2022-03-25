Bennett to seek re-election in new House District 23A

State Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, will seek re-election in the new House District 23A, which includes most of Freeborn County, the eastern two-thirds of Faribault County, along with parts of Steele and Waseca counties, she announced Thursday.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of this district as their state representative,” Bennett said in a news release. “There is more work to be done, especially in the area of education and government reform.”

Bennett is finishing her fourth term as a state representative, and for two terms served as the assistant minority leader of the Minnesota House Republican caucus. She is a retired elementary school teacher, having served in that capacity for 33 years.

Bennett said with her background, education continues to be a great passion. She believes school districts need fewer statewide mandates and more local control with public transparency.

“Teachers need good parents, and parents need good teachers to create the teamwork necessary for kids to be successful in school,” Bennett noted.

Bennett has also been known as an advocate for tax relief, Second Amendment rights, and pro-life initiatives. She also prioritizes government reform, promoting government to be less invasive and more functional for the people it serves.

Bennett said she is looking forward to hearing from residents in the new House district and learning about their concerns.

“I always enjoy getting around to the various communities in our district to listen and learn and have greatly valued the input and expertise of those who have shared their thoughts with me,” Bennett said. “My thanks to the people of this district for giving me the opportunity and privilege to serve this wonderful area. I would be honored to have their continued support to represent their interests in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”