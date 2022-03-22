BIDS/PROJECT 2201

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

Pillsbury Avenue & Freeborn Avenue Reconstruction Project

City Project Number: 2201

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 12, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

2,888 CY Common Excavation

2,971 Tons Aggregate Base, Class 5

1,310 Tons Bituminous Paving

18,213 SF 4” Concrete Walk

3,624 LF Curb & Gutter Design B-624

594 SF 6” Concrete Driveway Pavement

4,026 SY Sodding Type Lawn

225 LF RCP Storm Sewer Replacement

1,981 LF 6” C900 Watermain w/Tracer Wire

1,726 LF 8” PVC Sanitary Sewer Replacement

66 Each Water Service Replacement

66 Each Sanitary Sewer Service Replacement

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, April 12

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8158791, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg, City Manager DATED: March 19, 2022