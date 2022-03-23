Campus Notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.
Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Albert Lea
Olivia Amoussou Guenou, Honor List
Jaden Anderson, Honor List
Jadin Brue, High Honor List
Ava Corey-Gruenes, High Honor List
Margarito DeBoer, Honor List
Jadyn Ellingson, Honor List
Griffin Gonzalez, Honor List
Riley Hanson, Honor List
Lisbeth Magdaleno-Garcia, Honor List
Emily Taylor, Honor List
Clarks Grove
Hanna Sack, Honor List
Glenville
Kristi Fett, Honor List
Larissa Goslee, Honor List
Morgan Jellinger, Honor List
Hartland
Nicole Kaupa, Honor List
Rochester Community and Technical College
Pieter Majeske of Hollandale recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) at the end of fall semester 2021. He received a certificate for health care office professional, high honors.
South Central College
South Central College recently released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance in the 2021 fall semester, which ran from August to December 2021.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because the President’s and Dean’s Lists have different criteria, students may be named to both in the same semester.
The following students from the region were named to the South Central College 2021 fall semester President’s and/or Dean’s List:
Albert Lea
James Bently, Dean’s List and President’s List
Hollandale
Andrew Bowman, Dean’s List
South Dakota State University
The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2021 semesters at South Dakota State University. The students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Albert Lea
Heather Ann Gilbertson, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences
Bricelyn
McKayla Lynn Mithun, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences
New Richland
Brody James Schumaker, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Wells
Nicole Renee Feist, Master of Science, graduate school
Hunter William Malwitz, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
St. Olaf College
The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
Albert Lea
Carine Rofshus, art history
Hayward
Mya Jensen, nursing
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 678 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 676 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus, and two were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Local students who received degrees are the following:
• Derrick Getchell, Albert Lea, business, Master of Business Administration, business administration, Eau Claire
• Mallory Baumann, Emmons, education and human sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.
Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the Dean’s List from the area include the following:
Albert Lea
Laura Flaherty, undeclared major-CSH
Kayla Jensen, public health and community health education major
Emma Johnson, public health and community health education major
Clarks Grove
Anna Kuiters, radiologic science major, radiation therapy emphasis
Wartburg College
Wartburg College has recognized 509 students who were named to the 2021 fall term dean’s list.
The following were from the area:
• Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills
• Alexandra Groe of Lake Mills
• Carson Rygh of Lake Mills
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.