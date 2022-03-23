Campus Notes

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.

Among 3,655 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Albert Lea

Olivia Amoussou Guenou, Honor List

Jaden Anderson, Honor List

Jadin Brue, High Honor List

Ava Corey-Gruenes, High Honor List

Margarito DeBoer, Honor List

Jadyn Ellingson, Honor List

Griffin Gonzalez, Honor List

Riley Hanson, Honor List

Lisbeth Magdaleno-Garcia, Honor List

Emily Taylor, Honor List

Clarks Grove

Hanna Sack, Honor List

Glenville

Kristi Fett, Honor List

Larissa Goslee, Honor List

Morgan Jellinger, Honor List

Hartland

Nicole Kaupa, Honor List

Rochester Community and Technical College

Pieter Majeske of Hollandale recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) at the end of fall semester 2021. He received a certificate for health care office professional, high honors.

South Central College

South Central College recently released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance in the 2021 fall semester, which ran from August to December 2021.

The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because the President’s and Dean’s Lists have different criteria, students may be named to both in the same semester.

The following students from the region were named to the South Central College 2021 fall semester President’s and/or Dean’s List:

Albert Lea

James Bently, Dean’s List and President’s List

Hollandale

Andrew Bowman, Dean’s List

South Dakota State University

The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2021 semesters at South Dakota State University. The students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Albert Lea

Heather Ann Gilbertson, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences

Bricelyn

McKayla Lynn Mithun, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences

New Richland

Brody James Schumaker, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Wells

Nicole Renee Feist, Master of Science, graduate school

Hunter William Malwitz, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

St. Olaf College

The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Albert Lea

Carine Rofshus, art history

Hayward

Mya Jensen, nursing

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 678 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 676 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus, and two were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

Local students who received degrees are the following:

• Derrick Getchell, Albert Lea, business, Master of Business Administration, business administration, Eau Claire

• Mallory Baumann, Emmons, education and human sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.

Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the Dean’s List from the area include the following:

Albert Lea

Laura Flaherty, undeclared major-CSH

Kayla Jensen, public health and community health education major

Emma Johnson, public health and community health education major

Clarks Grove

Anna Kuiters, radiologic science major, radiation therapy emphasis

Wartburg College

Wartburg College has recognized 509 students who were named to the 2021 fall term dean’s list.

The following were from the area:

• Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills

• Alexandra Groe of Lake Mills

• Carson Rygh of Lake Mills

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.