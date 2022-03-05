Country Inn & Suites honored with Radisson Hospitality Award 

Every year, Radisson Hotel Group Americas recognizes its top performing hotels and team members from each of its brands. Country Inn & Suites in Albert Lea was honored with the 2021 Hospitality Excellence Award.

The Hospitality Excellence Award recognizes hotels that achieve top scores in guest satisfaction measured by guest feedback and consistency in meeting and often exceeding the brand’s product quality standards. Additionally, recipients deliver superior hospitality allowing guests to feel at home and create memorable moments throughout their stay.

“The partners and I are very proud of our team for always going above and beyond to provide an exceptional guest experience,” said Cheryl Goldberg, managing partner of IGO Legacy Hotel Group. “Hospitality has been extremely challenging over the last couple years, making this outstanding achievement even more appreciative. This is an outstanding achievement and well-deserved recognition.”

Radisson Hotel Group Americas is planning to celebrate hotel owners and team members at its 2022 Americas Business Conference at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas later this year.