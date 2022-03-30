Court dispositions: Jan. 18-20, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 18

Naing Soe, 47, 304 27th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Drivers License – instruction permit violations – person 18 years or older requirements. Fees $50.

James Anthony Alford, 21, 701 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Cody Sawn Ash, 29, 183 Morton St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Jason Dewayne Crone, 37, 316 Broadway Ave. N, New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

David Jeremy Garza, 38, 1201 Gene St., Albert Lea. Count 1: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: Child passenger restraint system – improperly worn or used. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Madison Denise Johnson, 20, 3645 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Emma Rae Mugan, 21, 140 Main St. W., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Raeanna Mardean Skilling, 24, 317 Second Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Justis Allen Yost, 24, 251 Fifth St. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jan. 19

Marlin Abrego, 30, 1724 Gateway Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – Speeding – exceed limit of 30 mph. Fees $60. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Phillip Rodriguez, 25, 1917 Second Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Angel Lara-Rangel, 19, 2400 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Taylor James McCullough, 25, 1415 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $330. Count 2: Hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call.

Jan. 20

Kenneth Alan Holmseth, 40, 805 Eighth Ave. NW, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Fees $75. Supervised probation for one year.

Alfonso Domingo Martinez, 35, 3316 Lyndale Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate unregistered vehicle without plates on street. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic –– speeding 46/30. Fees $60. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Francisca Leticia Martinez Arena, 40, 310 Third St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Alejandro Garcia Pimentel, 24, 718 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – Speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Ullas Pathak, 34, 141 4th St. E, Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.