Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Duplicate Club Bridge players gather together on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin; both days start at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, four tables of duplicate bridge played and winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

On Wednesday, six tables played and winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Stan Schultz

Second: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth/Fifth tie: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Ed Schiede

Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Blue Earth and Mason City.