Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

Duplicate Club Bridge players gather together on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at  the Senior Center in Austin;  both days start at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday,  four tables of duplicate bridge played and winners were the following: 

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup 

On Wednesday, six tables     played and winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Stan Schultz

Second: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth/Fifth tie:         Bonnie Fritz and  Loren Cleland, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Ed Schiede

Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Blue Earth and Mason City.

