Duplicate Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 4, 2022
Duplicate Club Bridge players gather together on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin; both days start at 11:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, four tables of duplicate bridge played and winners were the following:
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
On Wednesday, six tables played and winners were the following:
First: Gail Schmidt and Stan Schultz
Second: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fourth/Fifth tie: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Ed Schiede
Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Blue Earth and Mason City.