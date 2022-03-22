Florence Palmer, 105, of Glenville, MN passed way on March 17, 2022, at Mayo Medical Center – Austin Campus.

Florence (Sanderson) Palmer was born on April 4, 1916, to Louis and Elsie (Felland) Sanderson in Freeman Township, MN. Florence lived her entire life in her birthplace area. She attended Hartland School No. 5, was baptized, confirmed and lifelong member of Round Prairie Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, active in the Rebecca Circle, and enjoyed quilting at the church.

On February 12, 1938, Florence was united in marriage to Lynn Palmer in Northwood, IA. Florence and Lynn made their home in rural Glenville, MN. To this union their daughter Donna was born. Lynn passed away December 18, 1961. After Lynn’s death, Florence continued to manage the farm. She raised chicken, pigs, and milk cows.

One of the recent highlights in Florence’s life was a drive through birthday party. A parade of cars drove through her yard to honor her 104th birthday. She stood in the doorway of the farmhouse and waved at everyone as they passed by. Florence loved time spent with all the family and friends who dropped by to visit.

Florence is survived by her beloved daughter Donna who lovingly cared for her mother for many years. Other survivors include her nieces, Lydia (Ray) Mittag, Willa Sanderson, and Barbara Palmer; great nephews, Mike (JoAnne) Sanderson, Mark (Kathy) Mostrom, Butch Sanderson, Dan (Dixie) Mittag; great nieces, Michelle Sanderson (Ben Knutson), Becky (Scott) Bachtle, Brenda (Bruce) Bartness, Patty Sanderson (Jeff Willert), Val Sanderson, Sheryl Hager, Kristy (Drew) Vesterby, Julie (Jeff) Allan; great great nephews, Derek (Denae) Sanderson, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy (Vanessa) Bachtle, Brandon (Jacki) Bactle, Jaxon Heilman, Charlie Mittag, Matt Mostrom, Brian Mostrom, Cooper Mittag, Arrot Hager, Dale Hager; great great nieces, Nicole Sanderson (Stephen Hennick), Brianna (Colin) Wiesner, Stephanie Sanderson, Sabra Kogel, Ashton Kogel, Liliya Mittag, Alexis Mittag, Cierra Mittag, Shelby Mittag, Courtney Hager, Willa Bachtle; and sister in law, Betty Pittman.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband Lynn and brothers Floyd, Arnold, and Kenneth Sanderson.

Florence will be missed by many special friends and extended family.