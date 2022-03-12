Funk one of two finalists for Lakeville superintendent job

After interviewing Friday afternoon, members of the board of education for Lakeville Area Schools (ISD 194) have narrowed their search for a new superintendent down to two candidates, including Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk.

The other finalist is Doug Van Zyl, superintendent at St. Joseph School District in Missouri.

Funk, who has worked in Albert Lea since 2009, is scheduled for an all-day interview Monday, and Van Zyl will interview on Tuesday.

After meetings with students, cabinet members, faculty and families, a formal interview with board members will be at 7:45 p.m. both days. That meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page and LETV.

Following the full-day interviews with each finalist, the board of education will identify the selected candidate for the position of superintendent with contract negotiations taking place in mid-March to early-April.