IN PROCEEDING SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION

State of Minnesota District Court Freeborn County Third Judicial District

In the Matter of the Petition of: Sawbill Outstate, Inc., related to Certificate of Title No. 6714.0 issued for land legally described as: Lot 1, less the West 60 feet thereof, Block 2, Wedgewood Addition, City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE Court File No. 24-CV-22-106

TO: ESTATE OF MAVIS L. CHALONER, DARREN T. CHALONER, DEVEN C. CHALONER, WELLS FARGO USA HOLDINGS, INC.

Upon receiving the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on April 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Freeborn County Courthouse, Albert Lea, Minnesota, and then or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles, upon the filing a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 6714.0 and to enter a new Certificate of Title in the name of Sawbill Outstate, Inc., 5620 Memorial Ave N, Suite E, Stillwater, MN 55082, for the land described therein, subject to the recitals and the memorials of Document Nos. T74803, T86305, T89045, T92831, T148094, T154360, T196662, T202071, T215804, and T267214, but free of all other memorials now appearing on said certificate up to and through Document No. T117507, and free also from the memorial of this Order.

This hearing will be heard using remote communication technologies in accordance with the attached notice.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served as follows:

1. At least 10 days before the hearing upon the above named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of the Summons in a civil action;

2. At least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above named nonresidents and foreign entities by sending a copy of this Order to each nonresident’s post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested;

3. Upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title, if an address is so stated; and

4. Upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chapters 302A, 303, 317A, 322C, or 323A in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. § 5.25.

Dated: February 23, 2022

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ross L. Leuning, Judge of District Court

Approved

Freeborn County Examiner of Titles

By: /s/ Daniel L. Kolker, Examiner

/s/ Mark A. V. Petersen (Atty No. 0278580)

Attorney for Petitioner

5620 Memorial Ave N, Ste E

Stillwater, MN 55082

(651) 351-0500 mark@petersenplc.com

COPIES OF THE PETITION, REPORT OF EXAMINER AND NOTICE OF ZOOM HEARING ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FROM THE ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER NAMED ABOVE