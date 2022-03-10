Level 3 offender arrested on registration violation, meth possession

Deputies arrested Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 38, on a predatory offender registration violation and fifth-degree meth possession at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for DWI, other violations

Deputies arrested Joshua Jordan Cornelius, 41, and held him on third-degree driving while intoxicated, test refusal and alcohol restriction violation at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at 28513 780th Ave. in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Christopher Darwin Busall, 43, on an arrest and detain hold at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday at 217 E. Second St.

Man cited for trespassing, false information

Police cited Todd Eric Grodahl, 54, for trespassing and giving false information at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud of someone who had reportedly bought a motorhome for $2,500 but never received the motorhome.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jacob Earl Haukoos, 20, on a local warrant at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Anna Maria Veitia, 47, on a local warrant at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1216 St. John Ave.

Police arrested Justin Charles Jean, 37, on local warrants at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday at 1318 E. Main St.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.