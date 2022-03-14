Mavis Caroline Nelson

Mavis Caroline (Grosland) Nelson age 89 years passed away peacefully Saturday, November 13th at Good Samaritan Center Nursing Home. She was born in Winnebago County, Iowa March 18, 1932 a daughter of the late Oscar and Ina Grosland. Mavis was baptized May 8th, 1923 and confirmed in Christ at Northwood First Lutheran Church.

Mavis married her love, Martin Richard Nelson (Dick) on October 7, 1951, Dick and Mavis bought the family farm and moved to rural Albert Lea. There the couple lived and raised their three children.

Mavis was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed the hard work of being the wife of a farmer. She was very talented at sewing and left behind many beautiful creations to be treasured by family and friends. Family always came first with Mavis. She expressed her love to her family and friends through baking and was known for her famous family gatherings. She was especially known for making lefse and treats for the holidays. Mavis had two full kitchens and every kitchen gadget you could think of! The doors at the family farm were always open and all were welcome any time of day. Her family will always cherish the memories created by celebrating special events especially Christmas Eve together at the farm with Dick and Mavis. She was a proud grandmother and enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and dance recitals. (Mavis was very outspoken, you can ask any of the referees at the hockey or softball games she attended!) Grandma Mavis always had your back! Mavis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church; she shared her talents with the church and enjoyed her Women’s Circle and Bible Studies. Mavis enjoyed life and loved to have fun and laugh, she will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Martin Nelson; daughter, Marilyn Hillman; grandchild, Randee Kim Bogue; mother and father-in-law, Jens and Minnie Nelson; sister, Kerma Grosland; brothers, Lavon, Virgil and Paul Grosland. Mavis is survived by brother, David Grosland and wife Diane; sister Jo Ann (Grosland) Villa and husband Jim.

Mavis is survived by the late daughter Marilyn Hillman’s family including husband Gary Hillman along with children Peter and wife Niccole, David and friend Carrie Kirsch, and Laura and husband Ryan Wangen. Her son, Merlyn (Butch) and wife Mary along with children Jason, Jenny and friend Cody Lembke, and Daniel. Her daughter, Mary and Gary Loewenberg along with children Jeremy and wife Diane, James, Jens and wife Julia, Jay and wife Carrie, Jon and fiancé Kelly. Sisters-in-laws; Ruth and Talora Grosland and Dorothy Larson. Brother-in-law, Donald Larson and her dear nieces and nephews. Mavis is also survived by many great-grandchildren who are filled with countless memories with Great-Grandma Mavis that they will cherish.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.