The Annul Meeting of Riceland Township will be held Tuesday, March 8th at 4 pm at the Hollandale Government Center. Located at 102 Park ave W, Hollandale, MN. Election of (1) supervisor for a 3 year term and Clerk for a 2 year term will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm following the Annual Meeting. The regular meeting of Riceland Township will follow at 8 pm.

Barb Lysne, Riceland Township Clerk

