Mental health classes offered

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Submitted

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for March and April, along with some in-person classes. They include classes such as Hope for Recovery, Family to Family, In Our Own Voice, Creating Caring Communities, Ending the Silence, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for Agricultural Communities, and more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

Nami Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of childrne and adults with mental illness and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.

