New COVID-19 death reported in Steele County last week

A 20- to 24-year-old Steele County resident died from coronavirus complications between Tuesday and Thursday according to Minnesota health officials. The death was the only one reported in the area.

Steele County also reported 13 newly confirmed cases. That brings the total number of cases within Steele up to 10,292, with 59 of them proving fatal.

Mower County confirmed 11 new cases of the coronavirus, and two more were listed as probable. That raises the total number of cases to 11,809. Seventy-one people in Mower have died since the pandemic began.

Freeborn County reported five confirmed cases, and another case was listed as probable, according to health officials.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child 10 to 14, another case was found in a person in their 40s, two cases were discovered in residents in their 60s and another was found in a person in their 70s.

No one was sent to a hospital for care, and there were 10 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn.

Faribault and Waseca counties both confirmed two new cases of COVID-19. There have been 3,741 total cases in Faribault, 50 of them proving fatal; and there have been 5,473 cases in Waseca, with 39 area residents dying from COVID-19.

Minnesota recorded 1,259 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,427,270. Twenty-nine Minnesotans died, and 12,369 people in the state have died since the pandemic began.