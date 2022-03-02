Pedestrian injured while walking on County Road 46; driver flees the scene

A 44-year-old man was injured Monday night after he was struck while walking on Freeborn County Road 46 east of Alden.

The driver reportedly fled from the scene.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated Joshua Stenseth, 44, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and later flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

He reportedly suffered a facial injury, the Sheriff’s Office stated, and was hit by the vehicle’s mirror.

A passerby saw Stenseth laying on the side of the road and called authorities.

Authorities stated there is no suspect at this time, though they believe the vehicle involved was an early 2000s Dodge pickup. They did not know the color of the vehicle.

Stenseth’s injuries were not life-threatening.