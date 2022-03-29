Peter Flick, 77, died March 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in LaCrosse. Peter was a lifelong educator who taught art and became assistant principal at Albert Lea Senior High School. In 1996 he become the principal of Winona Senior High School. He loved schools and was always an advocate for students and learning. He was passionate about all the arts, especially the Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona, MN.

Peter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannine; daughters Emily (Ted) Bennett and Molly (Todd) Tippner; beloved granddaughter Maisy Tippner; his sister Mimi (Lloyd) Law and sister-in-law Rosanne Flick.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 26, 2022 at the Winona County History Center from 2-4 pm.

Memorials may be given to the Great River Shakespeare Festival.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.