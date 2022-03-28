CITY OF ALBERT LEA

FREEBORN COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall at 221 E. Clark Street in Albert Lea on April 11, 2022, beginning at approximately 7:00 PM, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed tax abatement for the acquisition of property from the Freeborn Mower Cooperative Services pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1799, all inclusive, as amended. The abatement funds will be used to acquire property per the Commercial Industrial Purchase Agreement dated December 31, 2018.

The property to be included in the abatement area includes parcel number 344730052 located at 3366 Bridge Street. The proposed tax abatement begins in 2022 and will be terminated no later than 2028 with final payment on February 1, 2029. The amount of the proposed tax abatement will not exceed $225,000 over the term of the tax abatement.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

