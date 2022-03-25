Ralph Randall, 88, of Albert Lea, passed away on March 20, 2022 at the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community, Albert Lea, MN. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Ralph Nyborg Randall was born on the family farm in Summit Township, Steele County on March 27, 1933 to Cecil and Alma (Nyborg) Randall. He grew up on the farm north of Geneva, MN and graduated from Ellendale High School. After graduation he joined the Army. After his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Alyce Flim. Ralph worked primarily as a farmer on his family’s farm. He was a member of the Methodist Church, American Legion and the Historical Society. He enjoyed volunteering to play Santa Claus for many Christmases. Ralph was very frugal. Two of his favorite pastimes were cutting coupons and recycling cans where he made many friends. He was a great athlete and enjoyed sports, especially playing softball and basketball. He enjoyed dancing and traveling with Alyce. Ralph really enjoyed his family most of all, trips to the Dells with the grandkids and going to their sporting and other events were especially meaningful to him.

He is survived by son Ron (Pam) Randall; daughter Jean (Chuck) Groth; daughter-in-law Joyce Randall; grandchildren, Todd (Caity) Randall, Lisa (Travis) Rieger, Beth (Tony) Chau, Kelly Randall, Alex Randall, Megan Randall, Laura (Maliory) Bebeau; great grandchildren, Lily, Alyce, Leah, Olivia, Jax, Henry, Ronald, Lydia, Gus, Roland, Norah, and Eleanor; brother-in-law Daryl (Karen) Flim; sisters-in-law Betty Nesterud, Margaret Randall, and Marilyn Flim.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Alyce; parents, Cecil and Alma Randall; son Brad Randall; grandson, Jeffrey Randall; brother, Oliver Randall; sister, Phaidore (Cliff) Trezise; in-laws John H. and Sybil Flim, and Shorty Nesterud.