Rasmussen announces he will not seek reelection

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. announced Monday at the close of the City Council meeting he will not seek reelection in the upcoming election.

Rasmussen was first elected to the Albert Lea City Council in 2004 as the 1st Ward councilor and served in that capacity until 2010, when he was elected to his first two-year term as mayor. He was re-elected in 2012 to a two-year term and in 2014 and 2018 to a four-year term.

Rasmussen encouraged people to consider running for the seat.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve your community,” he said.

The filing period is open from May 17 to May 31.

Other city offices up for election this year are wards 1, 2, 4 and 6, presently held by councilors Rich Murray, Larry Baker, Reid Olson and Al “Minnow” Brooks.