Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies  

For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation. In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need. To schedule the next available appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program. With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.

How it works

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available one to two weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Upcoming blood drives

• Monday: 1:30 to 6 p.m., Lake Mills Community School, 102 S. Fourth Ave. East in Lake Mills

• Friday: noon to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church in Albert Lea

• April 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Guard Armory in Albert Lea

• April 7: Noon to 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea

• April 11: 1 to 6 p.m., Northbridge Mall

• April 15: Noon to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church