Robin Gudal: Forty years with my best friend, rock 

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Our 40th anniversary is just around the corner. I can’t believe I have been married that long — I really don’t feel old enough, that is until I look in the mirror. A few more (OK a lot) pounds than that 18-year-old girlish figure. Glasses that are far more than for eye strain, gray hair (means I am wise(er) right?), wrinkles and sags — oh my! The 40-year anniversary is symbolized by the gem ruby (also my maternal grandmother’s name). Rubies are mentioned four times in the Bible: beauty and wisdom. There’s so much symbolism associated with this vibrant red stone: It represents romance, devotion and passion, an internal flame, according to a Google search.

Proverbs 31:10-12, NKJ is entitled “The Virtuous Wife.” This is my prayer and goal to be worthy of such. Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her; so, he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life.

The respected and faithful servant of Jesus, Billy Graham believed that “happily incompatible” was a good fit for a marriage: Being human, not one of us will ever have a relationship with another person that doesn’t have a wrinkle or a wart on it somewhere. The unblemished ideal exists only in “happily ever after” fairy tales.

Greggy and I are just that! We have worked together for over 30 years in ministry. It has been good and hard, but also a blessing. We are best friends through thick and thin. We love to get away (in our camper especially) to be together. We disagree in a healthy manner. We respect one another. We in many ways are opposites and yet often so much alike. We are both first-born. We have a love and passion for people; love to pray for people and invest in others’ lives. We work well together; we enjoy being married. Greggy is consistent, unwavering and my rock. I am so blessed! He cherishes me for who I am, even with those warts that Billy mentioned above.

Many years ago, I took our son (he’s 37 now) to Burger King. As we were there, he leaned over and said, “Thank you, Mom, for bringing me to Burger King.” Later in the car he leaned over again, grabbed my hand and said, “Thank you honey, I love you!”

I am thankful we have journeyed this far together, and I don’t take it for granted. Life is hard and not all have the joy of such a milestone.