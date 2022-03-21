Robin Gudal: Hold on tight to anchor that is Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Jesus, you are my anchor. We will be going Alaskan halibut fishing this spring, a first-time and a very anticipated experience. We love halibut — it is a Gudal traditional CHRISTmas staple. We’ve been blessed through the years with others’ catches, but this time we will get the experience firsthand. In my research I’ve discovered our guide can either drop an anchor or we may drift.

This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and reliable and one which enters within veil. — Hebrews 6:19, NASB

As I started to think about anchors, I had a tune in my head from years back, “The Anchor Holds,” written by Lawrence Chewing. He penned after his father’s death, health concerns with his wife, church issues, pastoral burn-out, a third miscarriage, depression, despair and ultimately resigning as the pastor of his church. He could have chosen to drift in life, but he chose to drop anchor and find stability, hope and healing in Jesus.

“Instead of drifting away from God, you’ll be firmly anchored, able to swim against the tide, offering living water to all you meet.” — author, pastor and speaker Craig Groeschel

“And so, when life gets chaotic, I’ve found it’s good to have something that steadies you…” Anchors still allow their boats to move and float-to find a rhythm among the waves around them. Their purpose is simply to keep a boat from drifting so far off course that it’s difficult to recover.” — Joanna Gaines

“Through the storms of my life

Oh, that’s where God proved

His love to me

The anchor holds

Though the ship is battered

The anchor holds.”

— lyrics in part from The Anchor Holds

Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he brought them out of their distresses. — Psalm 107:28 Amplified Bible

Jesus is the anchor!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.