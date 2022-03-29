Roger L. “Buck” Jackson of Eden Prairie, MN, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on March 23, 2022. Roger was born in Albert Lea, MN on December 14, 1932 to Helen (VanGuilder) and Glenn Jackson. Roger was married to EdithAnn (“Pinki” Nelson), and to this marriage four sons were born. They later divorced. On November 5, 1977, he married Phyllis (Bakken). Roger proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed in North Africa. He worked as a pressman for the Albert Lea Tribune for 30 years. He was also part-owner of Pour Boys. After moving to the Cities, he worked at Brookview Golf Course for 16 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Tommy, and step-son, Todd Voshell. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Jay (Laurie), Richard “Digger’, Joel, and a stepson, Troy (Christine Manzo) Voshell; a sister, Beverly (Mervel) Folie; grandchildren, Sam (Tiffany) Jackson and Mary Jackson, along with multiple step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Louie. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Avenue S, Bloomington, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or donor’s choice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686