Service after hours: Library lockers offer convenient pickup of materials

For convenience and social distancing purposes, the Albert Lea Public Library now offers pickup of materials from lockers outside the entrance to City Hall at 221 E. Clark St.

“For people who cannot make it to the library during our regular hours, or who may prefer to avoid close contact with other people, they can now pick up their library materials any time of the day by using these lockers,” said Annice Sevett, library director. “Our goal is to increase access to our library by making it easier to pick up books, movies and other items.”

Here’s how it works:

When placing an item on hold through the online catalog, patrons should select “Albert Lea Self Pickup” as the pickup location. They may also call the library at 507-377-4350 to request their items be placed in a locker.

Library staff will retrieve the items, check them out to the patron and place the materials in a locker with the due-date slip. Patrons then receive a call or email to pick up the materials with the locker number provided.

Patrons use their library card pin to open the lockers. Once open, patrons should retrieve their materials, close the padlock and turn the combination keys to secure the locker.

Patrons have three days to pick up their materials. Hotspots are the only items that cannot be picked up from the self-service lockers because extreme weather can damage the devices. Books, magazines, DVDs and other materials are all available for pick-up from the lockers.

To return items, patrons may use the drop-off box at the Fountain Street entrance to City Hall or return them to the library inside. The lockers are for pick-up service only.

The Albert Lea Public Library is the first library in the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO) system to offer this service. For more information, including a how-to video, visit this webpage: https://alplonline.org/self-pickup-lockers/.

This project was made possible in part with a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and support from the Friends of the Library.

The Albert Lea Public Library is open the following hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Patrons may also check out online materials 24 hours a day, seven days a week.