Shirley Jensen, 90, of Clarks Grove, passed away on March 23, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Clarks Grove First Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Cameron officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place at the Clarks Grove Baptist Cemetery.

Shirley (Martin) Jensen was born on December 24, 1931 to Ernest and Elizabeth (Harklau) Martin in Somers, Iowa.

She attended elementary school in Somers Iowa, before moving to Minnesota and graduating from Austin High School in 1949. At age 18, she started her lifelong career in teaching at various country schools. From there she went on to teach 2nd grade for district 241 in Hollandale, Clarks Grove and finished her career at Lakeview Elementary in Albert Lea.

Always passionate about education, she pursued her Master’s degree in education, graduating from Mankato State College. Shirley had two passions in life, educating children and enjoying time with family and friends. When she wasn’t teaching or continuing her own education, she enjoyed visiting with friends, and telling humorous stories to the delight of all those listening.

She was united in marriage to Wallace Manfred “Freddy” Jensen on June 6, 1954 at the Oakland Lutheran Church and lived in rural Ellendale. After a short time, they moved to a farm near Freeborn, living there for several years, and moving again to a farm near Hartland, where they lived for a year. Finally, they moved to the farm where Manfred grew up between Clarks Grove and Ellendale. They lived there until moving to Albert Lea in 2006.

Shirley is survived by her children Bruce Jensen of Geneva, Tom (Nancy) Jensen of Owatonna, Jeff (Lollie) Jensen of Blaine, Sue (Wayne) Vietze of Clarks Grove, and Lyndon Jensen of Albert Lea. Grandchildren Hilary (Marty) Johnson, Robert Meyman, Becky (Justin) Loehr, Andy (Laura) Jensen, Alex (Maeve) Jensen, Ashley (Brent) Glende, Erin (Kyle) Raymond, Janelle (Josh) Tubbs, Shelby (Alex) Kenison and Logan (Erika) Vietze; 16 Great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-laws Arlene Jensen of Albert Lea, Anton Jensen of San Francisco, CA, Rollin (Penel) Jensen of St. Peter, Mary Jensen of Chickasha, OK, Nancy Sosebee of Albert Lea, John (Carole) Jensen of Brandon, SD, Daniel Jensen of Brandon, SD; and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Wallace Manfred “Freddy” Jensen, parents Ernest and Elizabeth Martin, daughter Cindy Meyman, brother Dean Martin and wife Jean, in-laws Wallace and Emyline Jensen, brother-in-laws Jim Jensen, Leon Jensen, Melvin Jensen, and sister-in-law LaRue Jensen.