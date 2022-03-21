Spray-paint reported on buildings and other reports

Published 4:46 pm Monday, March 21, 2022

Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:12 a.m. Sunday that someone had spray-painted an upside down cross at United Methodist, 702 S. Highway 69. 

Police received a report at 10:47 a.m. Sunday that a building at 1721 W. Main St. was reported spray-painted. 

A fence was reported spray-painted at 11:17 a.m. Sunday at 1622 W. Front St.

 

3 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, on a Winnebago County warrant at 10:08 p.m. Friday at 2611 Bridge Ave. 

Police arrested Charlie Demonte Morris III, 26, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m. Saturday at 221 E. Clark St.

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 56, on a local warrant and a new charge of obstructing with force at 1:58 p.m. Friday at 2019 E. Main St. 

 

4 cited for underage drinking

Deputies cited Timothy Kilian Loverink, 19, Josh David Martin, 19, Casey Charles Lyman, 20, and Collin James Alwes, 19, for underage drinking after receiving a loud party complaint at 11:01 p.m. Saturday at 100 E. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

 

Vehicle reported damaged

Deputies received a report at 6:37 a.m. Sunday of a person whose vehicle was sitting along Broadway Street near North Star Road overnight and had towed the vehicle home. When he arrived home, he realized a window was broken out and multiple items were taken from the vehicle. 

 

Gas siphoned from vehicle

Deputies received a report at 5:49 p.m. Sunday of gas that had been possibly siphoned out of a vehicle at 215 N. Broadway in Alden. 

 

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 3:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sibley Avenue and Marshall Street.

 

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report of an attempted break-in of a garage at 12:42 p.m. Sunday at 713 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Bicycle stolen

A green and blue BMX style bicycle was reported stolen at 3:37 p.m. Sunday at 2327 Gene Ave. 

 

Hydrant missing

A fire hydrant was reported missing at 6:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 777th Avenue and 214th Street. 

 

