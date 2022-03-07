Albert Lea Teacher of the Year finalists named

Published 2:38 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea Area Schools on Monday announced the finalists for the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. 

Finalists include the following:

  • Audra Beussman, special education, Halverson Elementary School
  • Mary Bissen, music, high school and middle school
  • Burke Egner, technology, district/middle school
  • Jacqui Richter, math, high school
  • LaChelle Sandon, special education, Lakeview Elementary School

The district has previously stated the purpose of the Teacher of the Year program is to show appreciation to the educators whose examples serve as inspiration to parents, students and fellow teachers.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at 4:15 p.m. April 6 in the high school auditorium.

