United Way announces 2022 Community Impact Grant cycle

United Way of Freeborn County (UWFC) on Tuesday announced the availability of $100,000 in grants through the 2022 Community Impact Grant cycle. These grants are focused on funding programs, not agencies, within our county. Programs must provide human services in the areas of health, education or financial stability to neighbors living in Freeborn County.

This competitive grant process is designed to award funds to programs addressing community need, articulating program efficacy, delivering measurable outcomes and effective services, according to a press release. Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 in financial support through the Community Impact Grants. All Community Impact Grant applications are reviewed by the volunteer-driven Community Investment Committee, assuring good stewardship of donor dollars.

Previously, the 2021 Community Impact Grant supported a variety of programs in Freeborn County by awarding seven grants to applicants. Last year’s recipients included new programs that had not previously received funding such as Stars Mentoring of Freeborn County and the Freeborn County History Museum Educational Program. Qualifying programs located within Freeborn County are encouraged to apply.

“Community Impact Grants are available through the generous financial support of individual donors, corporate partners and successful workplace campaigns,” said United Way of Freeborn County Executive Director Erin Haag in the release.

In addition to the Community Impact Grants, United Way continues to invest in several initiatives such as the 2-1-1 helpline, Imagination Library program, winter gear drive and an upcoming food pantry opening in 2022.

To learn more about the Community Impact Grants, and apply for grant funding, visit http://unitedwayfc.org.

To find out how to facilitate an employee giving program, donate, or learn more about United Way’s work, visit http://unitedwayfc.org or call 507-373-8670.