Vikings fill out staff, hire Greg Manusky as inside LB coach

Published 5:13 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Associated Press

EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O’Connell, hiring six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.

Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.

Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers organizations.

Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.

More Sports

Towns has 39 points as Wolves surge past Warriors

Gallery: Lake Mills boys basketball to compete at state

Albert Lea wrestling to send 4 to state tournament

MR/USC, NRHEG to send a combined 12 wrestlers to state tourney

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials