Ways to broaden skills: learn to hunt turkeys, fish for trout in webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has opportunities available for anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout ahead of spring turkey hunting and trout fishing seasons.

Turkey hunting begins Wednesday, April 13, and the stream trout opener is Saturday, April 16.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt turkeys or fish for trout is invited to watch how-to webinars previously recorded and posted by the DNR. The webinars on turkey hunting, trout fishing and a variety of outdoors topics are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series the DNR began in March 2021 to share knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Recorded webinars are available online (mndnr.gov/Discover).

Additionally, each year the DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation cooperate to offer mentored hunts, in which experienced volunteers explain safe hunting techniques, how to call-in turkeys, hunting tactics and field dressing a bird. A limited number of spots are available for these hunts. Details can be found on the DNR’s learn to hunt opportunities page (mndnr.gov/gohunting/learn-hunt-opportunities.html).