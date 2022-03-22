Woman injured after vehicle goes into ditch and strikes trees in Freeborn County

Published 9:27 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

An Ellendale woman was injured Monday evening after her vehicle reportedly went into the ditch and hit multiple trees off of U.S. Highway 69 in Freeborn County. 

Shannon Leeann Hogstad, 52, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not-life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The report stated Hogstad was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus southbound on Highway 69 near mile marker 1 at 5:28 p.m. when it went off the road and into the northbound ditch. 

The road was dry at the time of the crash. 

The report stated it was unknown if Hogstad was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor. 

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Emmons Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene. 

