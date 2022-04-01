1 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Police arrested Deviany Del Angel, 31, for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and open container in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Triangle Drive and Wedgemore Drive.

Man arrested on warrants

Police arrested Allen Michael Jensen, 50, on local warrants at 7:42 p.m. Monday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Juvenile arrested for DWI

Police arrested a juvenile female for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Fifth Street. Tyler John Erickson, 20, was cited for underage consumption.