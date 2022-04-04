2013 REDEMPTIONS-2ND RUN

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

State of Minnesota PAT MARTINSON

County of FREEBORN COUNTY County Auditor

TO : ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED

IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in FREEBORN COUNTY Minnesota, were bid in for the state on 5/13/2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for year 2013.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

Names of Owners, Parcel # Total Tax

Taxpayers, Description of Property + Penalties

& Interested Parties ($ + cents)

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

PRI – 000043577 M 34.998.0310

VERNOICA DURAN Lot-069

2403 MILO AVE REGAL YR 73 VIN# 43577 $965.67

ALBERT LEA MN 56007 14 X 70 SP 92-3000

2403 MILO AVE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor’s office, or May 13, 2022 whichever is later. The redemption must be made in the county auditor’s office .

FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.

The amounts listed above must be paid on or before May 13, 2022. Please contact the FREEBORN COUNTY Auditors Office to verify the amount due if paid after May 13, 2022.

Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to

the FREEBORN COUNTY Auditor at the address listed below

Witnessed my hand and official seal this day of March 18, 2022