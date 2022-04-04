2014 REDEMPTIONS-2ND RUN

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

State of Minnesota PAT MARTINSON

County of FREEBORN COUNTY County Auditor

TO : ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED

IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in FREEBORN COUNTY Minnesota, were bid in for the state on 5/12/2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for year 2014.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

Names of Owners, Parcel # Total Tax

Taxpayers, Description of Property + Penalties

& Interested Parties ($ + cents)

CITY OF CLARKS GROVE

PRI – 000043831 M 22 . 998 . 0600

SINDI FULTON & Lot-303

ELIZABETH FULTON HIGHLAND VIN # H09532 $713.10

303 HILLCREST CIR 16 X 80 YR 2000

CLARKS GROVE MN 56016 SP 2001-36000

303 HILLCREST CIR

CITY OF CLARKS GROVE

The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor’s office, or May 12, 2022 whichever is later. The redemption must be made in the county auditor’s office .

FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.

The amounts listed above must be paid on or before May 12, 2022. Please contact the FREEBORN COUNTY Auditors Office to verify the amount due if paid after May 12, 2022.

Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to

the FREEBORN COUNTY Auditor at the address listed below

Witnessed my hand and official seal this day of March 18, 2022