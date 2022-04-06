Northern Lights 2023 Expansion Project

On March 28,2022, Northern Natural Gas (Northern) filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in Docket No. CP22-138-000 requesting authorization to construct and operate (1) a 2.79-mile extension of its 36-inch-diameter Ventura North E-line in Freeborn County, Minnesota; (2) a 1.07-mile, 30-inch-diameter loop of its 20-inch-diameter Elk River 1st and 2nd branch lines in Washington County, Minnesota; (3) a 1.14-mile extension of its 24-inch-diameter Willmar D branch line in Scott County, Minnesota; (4) a 2.48-mile extension of its 8-inch-diameter Princeton tie-over loop in Sherburne County, Minnesota; (5) a 2.01-mile 4-inch-diameter loop of its 3-inch-diameter Paynesville branch line in Stearns County, Minnesota; (6) a 0.34-mile extension of its 8-inch-diameter Tomah branch line loop in Monroe County, Wisconsin; and (7) aboveground appurtenant facilities consisting of a launcher and tie-over valve settings. The project facilities described in the application will enable Northern to provide incremental winter firm service of 44,222 dekatherms per day (Dth/day) serving residential, commercial and industrial customer market growth in Northern’s Market Area and 6,667 Dth/day of additional firm service that will allow a local distribution company enhanced reliability and flexibility in nominating and scheduling natural gas transportation capacity for electric generation. The facilities will be constructed in 2023 in order to meet contractual obligations effective November 1, 2023.

A general location map showing the location of the Ventura North E-line extension is included with this notice. Northern has contacted, and will continue to contact, landowners regarding temporary and permanent easement rights.

Northern owns and operates an interstate natural gas pipeline system and is regulated by FERC. Northern must obtain FERC approval to construct and operate the proposed facilities. Northern has requested that FERC issue an order approving the proposed project by February 16, 2023, in order for construction to be completed and the facilities to be ready for an in-service date of November 1, 2023.

A separate notice regarding Northern’s application will be mailed to affected landowners and stakeholders involved with the project. You may contact Northern with questions about the project by email at NorthernLights2023@nngco.com or by calling a toll-free number (888-367-6671).

A copy of Northern’s application has been mailed to the following libraries: (1) Elk River Public Library in Elk River, MN; (2) Wildwood Library in Mahtomedi, MN; (3) Richmond Public Library in Richmond, MN; (4) Paynesville Public Library in Paynesville, MN; (5) Sparta Free Library in Sparta, WI; (6) Albert Lea Public Library in Albert Lea, MN; and (7) Prior Lake Library in Prior Lake, MN. The application also may be obtained through the FERC’s website at http://www.ferc.gov using the “eLibrary” link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits (CP22-138-000) in the docket number field to access the document. User assistance is available at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov or toll free at 866-208-3676 (TTY, call 202-502-8659). A pamphlet, An Interstate Natural Gas Facility on My Land? What Do I Need To Know?, which provides information for landowners is available on the FERC’s website at https://www.ferc.gov/industries-data/natural-gas/landowner-topics-interest.

Any interested party may participate in the proceeding by making a filing with FERC’s Secretary, 888 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20426. Additional information regarding FERC’s regulations, policies or procedures is available on FERC’s website at http://www.ferc.gov or from FERC’s Office of External Affairs at 866-208-3372.