40th season for the Albert Lea Community Band this year

The Albert Lea Community Band will begin rehearsals next Tuesday at the Southwest Middle School band room from 7 to 8:45 p.m. The band performs a variety of traditional concert band tunes and is inviting musicians to join the band and have a great opportunity to experience and perform for area audiences. There are no auditions, but a musician should be able to play at the basic high school level of skills. There are no fees to become a member.

The band will perform at Thursdays on Fountain, the Austin Bandshell and the July Fourth fireworks concert. More performances are possible.

The band would like to thank Albert Lea Community Education, Freeborn/Mower Cooperative Services Operation Roundup and the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council for their support.

Contact Steve Weisgram, band president, for more information 507-440-8677