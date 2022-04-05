5 things to do this week: Village cleanup, concert, benefit and more

1

Village cleanup

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village, at 1031 Bridge Ave., invites anyone to join their staff and board members from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday as they clean up the village in preparation of tour season. Coffee and goodies will be provided.

2

A ghostly lecture

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village is hosting “Ghost Towns Unearthed with Gary Schindler” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The event, free for members and $5 for nonmembers, looks at the ghost towns within the county, and asks what led to the establishment and demise of those towns. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

3

Ricky Nelson tribute concert

Join Terry Klein and the DC Drifters at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a Ricky Nelson tribute concert at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Klein, backed by Denny Charnecki and the DC Driters, will sing Nelson hits spanning his career. Tickets are $20 and can be found at actonbroadway.com/tickets/.

4

Benefit

Moose Lodge 1703 in Albert Lea will have a benefit for Frank Flores from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The burger basket meal is $8.

Flores has dealt with health issues since earlier this year and was admitted to a hospital in Mankato in January. He is in a care facility working to get home to his family and friends, and all money raised will help pay his medical bills and family expenses until he is fully recovered. For more information contact Amy Talamantes at 507-383-2636. The lodge is located at 1623 W. Main St in the Skyline Plaza.

5

Book fair

Hollandale Christian School, at 203 Central Ave. S in Hollandale, will have their annual book fair carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. If you can’t attend the carnival, online book orders submitted between today and May 3 will also help the school, as every book fair purchase will earn the school points. To shop online, visit https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bookfairs/cptoolkit/homepage.do?method=homepage&url=hollandale&fbclid=IwAR2QaPu9CSTGPUWyegeBN4AtkK3b8Ckk2LNr8vPWfCGebbbiEvBRO-yMEV0