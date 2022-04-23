Across the Pastor’s Desk: Resist adversary on every hand 

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil roams about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” — I Peter 5:8 NKJ

The Apostle Peter instructed Christian believers to live soberly. This is not merely abstinence from drunkenness by chemicals, but also from the drunkenness by thought and actions. At times, we can come under the influence of the cares of life, which impair us. The cares of life can impair our clear navigation of living, impair right decision making and even impair us in our relationships.

Peter then calls believers to vigilant living. This is watchful, careful living. This requires paying close attention to our surroundings and our actions.

Why does Peter give us such strong, direct instructions? Because believers have an adversary — one who contends with, opposes or resists. And, our adversary, the devil, roams about like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour.

There is a lot to unpack here. 1) We have an adversary, the devil. 2) He is roaming — traveling purposely unhindered through a wide area. 3) He is like a roaring lion. He is NOT a roaring lion, but effectively markets himself as such. 4) He is seeking whom he may devour. This lets us know that there are some whom he will devour, and there are others whom he will never devour. Thank God for this powerful truth!

My encouragement for you today is to be one whom your adversary, the devil, will never devour. Be the one to resist him on every hand. Be the one who will live your life in such a way that your adversary becomes fully persuaded that he will never win against you. Remember that God is with you like a mighty giant. He is on your side. He is for you, not against you. Through every hard trial and every long mile, God is building you to become one who will never be devoured! I believe that about you.

I love you — I’m in your corner!

“So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” — James 4:7 NLT

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.