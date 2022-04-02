Area pool players finding success with Austin league
Published 12:31 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022
- A few area pool players have been able to improve their game with the Austin Youth Pool League this year.
Jace Swank, 9, Gavin Wiedemann, 11, Emi Wilson, 11, Jayden Van, 14, Jack Thoreson, 14, and Lance Boley, a 16-year-old from Albert Lea, are all members of the league, which competes at the Bakery Lounge. Last weekend, Swank, Wiedemann and Wilson took second in the three-player tournament. Swank took second in singles for boys and Wilson took second in singles for girls. The team took third in an Owatonna tournament in the 7-11 year-old division. The D&R Youth year-end tournament will be held in Owatonna on April 10 and that is a singles tournament.
Provided