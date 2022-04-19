PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that certain abandoned property located at 1520 NE 44th Ave Des Moines Iowa 50313 , has come into the possession of KOT Repair, LLC. This property is described as a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia

Vin# 1FUJGLDR3CSBA3696

Miles: 888776

Color: Maroon

This property has been abandoned for more than 6 months. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes this property is abandoned and shall become the property of KOT REPAIR, LLC thirty (30) days after service by publication of this notice.

By: Aaron Pinkston

KOT REPAIR

1520 NE 44th Ave

Des Moines Iowa, 50313

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 2, 9, and 16, 2022

AV/13 CASCADIA