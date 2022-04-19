AV/13 CASCADIA
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that certain abandoned property located at 1520 NE 44th Ave Des Moines Iowa 50313 , has come into the possession of KOT Repair, LLC. This property is described as a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia
Vin# 1FUJGLDR3CSBA3696
Miles: 888776
Color: Maroon
This property has been abandoned for more than 6 months. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes this property is abandoned and shall become the property of KOT REPAIR, LLC thirty (30) days after service by publication of this notice.
By: Aaron Pinkston
KOT REPAIR
1520 NE 44th Ave
Des Moines Iowa, 50313
Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 2, 9, and 16, 2022
