Blood donations needed in National Minority Health Month

April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations. The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease — the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent — and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent. Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion. To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19 to May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of partners at Suburban Propane.

The Red Cross provides vital health insights to help aid in awareness, prevention, early detection and monitoring for better health outcomes.