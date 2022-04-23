Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
The Austin Senior Center announced its winners of duplicate bridge this week.
On Tuesday, four tables played and the winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second/third tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters, John Liesen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher
On Wednesday, five tables played and the winners were the following:
- First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup
- Second: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe
- Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
- Fifth: Millie Siever and Jim Fisher