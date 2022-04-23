Bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Submitted

The Austin Senior Center announced its winners of duplicate bridge this week. 

On Tuesday, four tables played and the winners were the following:

  • First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Second/third tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters,  John Liesen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher

On Wednesday, five tables played and the winners were the following:

  • First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Rick Stroup
  • Second: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe
  • Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
  • Fifth: Millie Siever and Jim Fisher

More News

Jim and Dude’s owners pass the torch

Secretary of state speaks about strength of state’s election system

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Resist adversary on every hand 

Tractor club donates to Salvation Army

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials