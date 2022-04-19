Buildings spray-painted and other reports

Published 6:16 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

A building was reported spray-painted at 9:02 a.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. 

Gang signs were reported spray-painted on the back of 800 S. Fourth Ave. at 12:41 p.m. Monday. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jordan Elizabeth Skalicky, 21, for domestic assault at 1:37 p.m. Monday at 215 N. First Ave. 

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:35 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Juveniles cited for underage drinking

Two juveniles were cited for minor consumption at 1:45 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

House egged

A house was reported egged at 3:31 p.m. Monday at 1609 Canary Drive. 

 

Theft reported

Air pods were reported stolen at 3:37 p.m. Monday at 1855 W. Ninth St. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robert Charles Atkinson, 49, on an EOD warrant at 9:46 a.m. Monday at 2102 E. Main St. 

Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 40, on an EOD warrant at 6:02 p.m. Monday at 820 Happy Trails Lane. 

 

