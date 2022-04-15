Carolyn Mary Nordeen, 70, of Robbinsdale MN, passed away November 22, 2021 at Copperfield Hills Senior Residence, after a fall while sick with COVID-19. She was born on February 25, 1951, to Olive Aasen and Homer Carlson in Waseca, MN and later adopted by stepfather Alvin Nordeen.

Carolyn graduated from Kennedy HS in Bloomington MN in 1969. She enjoyed her career in accounting, working in the Twin Cities for WCCO Radio, Pillsbury, and The Salvation Army. Carolyn loved to travel and take cruises, visiting Sweden and the Caribbean, and visiting her brother in Wyoming. Carolyn loved the MN Twins and Mickey Mouse and collected memorabilia of both.

Carolyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Nordeen, her half-niece, Susan Torntore and her siblings, her nieces, Sarah Wibrod and Katherine Nordeen, many nieces and nephews on the Carlson side as well as many Aasen cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, her brother James Nordeen, and her 6 Carlson siblings. To honor Carolyn’s wishes, no service has been planned. At her request her ashes will be scattered in the mountains in Wyoming.