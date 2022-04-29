Catalytic converters taken and other reports

Two catalytic converters were reported taken from work trucks at 8:29 a.m. Thursday at 1103 Sykes St. The theft reportedly occurred during the night.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a 1999 Ford F350 at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at 1725 E. Main St.

Tire damaged on vehicle

A tire was reported damaged on a pickup at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 230 Main St. in Manchester. The report stated the owner believed a nail was hammered into the tire. The damage was believed to have taken place during the night.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, nicotine

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of nicotine on school property at 9:55 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Child found with drug paraphernalia

Police received a report of a 4-year-old child that had drug paraphernalia inside the child’s bookbag at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 211 W. Richway Drive.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Rivers, 24, on a warrant at 7:51 p.m. Thursday at 317 Court St.

Jason Allen Bignell, 31, turned himself in on a warrant at 8:36 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.