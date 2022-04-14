Cindy Lee Schmitz, age 62 of St. Louis, MO passed away November 6, 2021.

Cindy was born April 5, 1959, in Rapid City, SD to Robert & Eileen Schmitz. They moved to Albert Lea in 1965. Cindy graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1977. She moved to Mankato and attended Mankato State University and Mankato School of Business, Cindy worked at the Holiday House in St. Peter for many years. She meet a lot of special friends while living there including special friend Jim Gitzlaff. She moved to Town & Country, MO in 1991, and worked for Trico Brown. Cindy was a fun, energized person who was quick to laugh and always up for an adventure. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.

Cindy is survived by brothers and sister, Steve (Margie), Michigan Carrie Albert Lea and Billy, California. Sister-in-law Cheryl(Fish), Virginia. Nieces & Nephews, Melissa, Lacy and Scott of Virginia, Rachelle, Eric, Dani & Cody of Michigan, Nick of Albert Lea. Eleven great nieces and nephews. Long-time special friend Jim Gitzlaff of St Louis, MO.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert & Eileen, brothers Michael and Danny, grandparents William & Evelyn Keller, Nicholas & Margaret Schmitz.

Celebration of Life will be April 23, 2022, at American Legion, Albert Lea from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Fly high Cindy, we miss you already.