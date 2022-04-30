County board to vote Tuesday on $13.7M bond issue for building repairs

The following is a list of projects in the contract the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners approved earlier this month with Apex for upgrades and repairs to county buildings.

The list is dependent on costs when Apex gets contractors locked in, Administrator Tom Jensen said.

The board will vote Tuesday on the intent to issue general obligation capital improvement plan bonds to pay for the projects as well as a five-year capital improvement plan.

Government Center

• Lighting: Retrofit/replace existing T8 fluorescent lamps and cans with LED technology; $437,627

• Building envelope: Seal roof/wall connections and replace door weather stripping; $16,271

• Seasons 4 RTU replacement: Replace RTU-3, 4, 5 units with like units, new exhaust fans; $3,751,201

• Makeup air units: Replace cooling section with new DX cooling; $328,796

• Boiler burner modification: Add FireEye to second boiler; $77,456

• Liebert cooling redundancy: Add condenser to existing system to provide backup; $575,306

• Controls replacement: Replace existing VAV controllers tot new Generation Telemetry Services; $446,982

• Crane for maintenance: Install new crane on roof for maintenance of equipment; $57,971

• Full roof replacement (1888 and 2003 building) with new insulation; $2,724,893

• Window replacement: 2003 Government Center replacement; $635,529

• County Board Chamber ceiling replacement; $33,913

Human Services building

• Lighting: Retrofit/replace existing T8 fluorescent lamps and cans with LED technology; $108,120

• Building envelope: Seal roof/wall connections and replace door weather stripping; $3,509

• Full roof replacement with new insulation; $427,218

• RTU replacement: Replace cooling only RTU system; $252,139

• Controls replacement: Replace pneumatic controls going to DDC Controls; $224,960

• Boiler replacement: Replace boiler system with new high efficient system; $450,197

• Wall renovation: Exterior wall leak fixes; $49,855

Environmental Services building

• Lighting: Retrofit/replace existing T8 fluorescent lamps and cans with LED technology; $22,212

• Building envelope: Seal roof/wall connections and replace door weather stripping; $14,368

• Furnace replacement: Replace three furnaces and DX units for the office area and upper level; $44,498

• Restroom renovation: $40,771

• In-floor boiler replacement: Replace boiler with like-size boiler, install high efficiency unit; $34,075

• Parking shop CO/NO2 sensors: Install new sensors for residential drop-off; $15,393

• Roof Replacement with new insulation; $349,841

• Upper level storage area renovation: New flooring and sheetrock for upper level; $70,378

Truck shop

• Lighting: Retrofit/replace existing T8 fluorescent lamps and cans with LED technology; $11,547

• Building envelope: Seal roof/wall connections and replace door weather stripping; $32,504

• Roof Replacement with new insulation; $892,747

• Roof over sign storage; $86,957

• Truck bay exhaust sensors: New CO/NO2 sensors; $66,070

• IR heater installation (Myrtle shop); $21,739

• Wall insulation: Add insulation to exterior walls with spry insulation (Geneva shop); $13,913

• New building in Oakland: Demo existing building and install new 40-by-60-foot building: $1,106,990

Subtotal: $13,436,946

Contingency: $300,000

DES: $28,800

Total: $13,765,746