Duplicate bridge winners announced

Tuesday’s winners of duplicate bridge at the Austin Senior Center this week were an Albert Lea team with nine teams playing:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Gail Schmidt

Fourth: John Liesen andRick Stroup

On Wednesday, six full tables vied for placement and prize money, and winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Sixth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

New players are welcomed with a hand shake and a smile.