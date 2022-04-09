Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 8, 2022
Tuesday’s winners of duplicate bridge at the Austin Senior Center this week were an Albert Lea team with nine teams playing:
First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Gail Schmidt
Fourth: John Liesen andRick Stroup
On Wednesday, six full tables vied for placement and prize money, and winners were the following:
First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fourth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Sixth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
New players are welcomed with a hand shake and a smile.