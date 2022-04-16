Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022
The following are the winners for duplicate bridge this week at the Austin Senior Center.
On Tuesday, four tables played, and Rose Creek players took first honors:
First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Second: Edna Knobbe and Jim Fisher
Third: Joyce Crowe andMillie Siever
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Monson
On Wednesday, six tables played, and winners were the following:
First: Tom Flaherty and Rick Stroup
Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen
Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Sixth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe