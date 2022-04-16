Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Submitted

The following are the winners for duplicate bridge this week at the Austin Senior Center. 

On Tuesday, four tables played, and Rose Creek players took first honors:

First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Second: Edna Knobbe and Jim Fisher

Third: Joyce Crowe andMillie Siever

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Monson

On Wednesday, six tables played, and winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Rick Stroup

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Sixth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

