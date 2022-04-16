Freeborn County awarded federal funding for emergency food, shelter efforts

Freeborn County has been awarded federal funds made available through DHS/FEMA under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds in the approximate amount of $27,000 were awarded to Freeborn County to supplement already existing emergency food and shelter programs. The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency and open to nonprofit organizations and public agencies.

A local board is charged with distributing these funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-needs areas within the county. Funding will be provided in the following priority areas: mass shelter, served meals, other foods (ie: food pantries), rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must 1) be private non profits or agencies of government 2) eligible to receive federal funds 3) have an accounting system 4) practice non-discrimination 5) have existing emergency food and/or shelter programs 6) if a private organization, must have a voluntary board, and 7) submit an application by the April 25 deadline.

The request for proposals is currently open. Completed applications to United Way of Freeborn County are due by noon April 25. Application and requirements can be found at www.unitedwayfc.org/efsp. For questions, call the United Way office at 507-373-8670. All qualifying organizations are urged to apply.